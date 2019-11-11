Samsung Galaxy A50s, A30s receive price cuts of up to Rs 3,000

Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s in India. Both the Galaxy A-series smartphones were launched during September in India. The updated pricing is reflected on Samsung India’s official website and across offline stores as well.

Samsung Galaxy A50s price cut and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched in India for Rs 22,999 for the 4GB variant. The 6GB RAM model was launched for Rs 24,999. Both the storage options have received a Rs 3,000 price cut and are now available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

The Galaxy A50s gets the same 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display (1080*2340 resolution) found on its predecessor. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A50s gets powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device also gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Optics include a new triple camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The dewdrop notch on the front houses a 32MP front camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A30s price cut and specifications

The Galaxy A30s has received a Rs 1,000 discount on the lone 4GB RAM model. Launched at Rs 16,999, the midrange smartphone can now be purchased for Rs 15,999, as per the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display which has a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Performance unit includes an Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The Galaxy A30s has the same battery specifications as the Galaxy A50s.