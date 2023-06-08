'Is Rs 40 lakh per annum good enough salary for a 23-year-old in India?' Responses break Twitter

The woman's tweet asking whether 40 lakh was enough generated an enormous number of replies. (Representational Photo).

Freshers from different industries are offered different salary packages at the start of their careers. In some cases, freshers are happy with what they earn and in other cases, they are dissatisfied and look at other options.

Sometimes, however, a person starting out can have queries regarding salary which can leave others perplexed. Recently, a woman posted a tweet asking whether a salary of 40 lakh per annum was sufficient for a 23-year-old in India.



Is 40-LPA salary good enough for a 23-year-old in India? — dipali sharma (@dipalilyy) June 4, 2023

The tweet received 1.1 million views and several retweets and likes and while it is not known as to why she posed the question on Twitter, it got an enormous number of replies, many of whom questioned it while others posted sarcastic replies.

"You need at least 80- LPA," one user commented.

"No, if u're asking for it otherwise for a normal lifestyle it's more than enough ," another user wrote.

"23yr old should be founders of startups else they failed in life," a third user wrote.

"Will report this account and block it for making fun of me," another user wrote.

"40 lpa is good enough if you're 6 yrs old not 23 yrs old," a fifth user wrote.

"you need 1cr in bengaluru," another user wrote.

