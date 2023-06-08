A Class 7 boy was caught using ChatGPT for homework. One line gave it away

The use of ChatGPT in the student's homework was very evident. (Image: @roshanpateI/Twitter)

In today’s digital age, students have access to a vast array of technological tools that can aid them in completing their homework assignments. Artificial Intelligence is the latest to be seeping in the education system with increasing number of students using AI for assignments but it doesn’t go unnoticed all the time.

Healthcare startup Walnut’s founder and CEO Roshan Patel shared a photo of his cousin Arjun’s homework that had a glaring error and the unmistakable influence of ChatGPT, an AI language model developed by OpenAI.

He tweeted: “My little cousin Arjun got caught using ChatGPT on his 7th grade English homework.” With this was a photo of a page from his homework with one highlighted sentence that gave it away.

The accompanying image showcased Arjun's homework, which featured several points. However, one particular line stood out as it was highlighted: "As an AI language model, I don't have personal expectations or opinions."



My little cousin Arjun got caught using ChatGPT on his 7th grade English homework. pic.twitter.com/Enh0ZkeD4P — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) June 1, 2023

The photo makes it evident that Arjun had copied the full response of ChatGPT without checking. The tweet quickly gained traction, amassing 1.2 million views.

It also generated an influx of comments from users, many of whom expressed a mixture of surprise, concern, and scepticism. One user pointed out the failure of the education system, stating, "If he made it to 7th grade and didn't figure out to take that part of the response out, the system is failing our kids."

Another user shared an anecdote about a fellow student who had copied an entire essay from the internet. “Once in my tuition, a boy copied his entire essay homework from the internet, and at the end, he wrote 'If you liked this essay like and refer it to others,” he wrote.

One user shared how AI has reached the web with several companies too copy pasting whole AI responses without check.

The incident highlights the potential pitfalls of relying too heavily on artificial intelligence and the need for a check on practices like this among students.