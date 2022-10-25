English
    Rishi Sunak as UK PM: 'Ground-breaking milestone,' says Biden after struggling to pronounce name

    Joe Biden's struggle to pronounce "Rishi Sunak" did not escape notice as Twitter users pointed out that the US President had to try twice (and fail) to pronounce the future UK Prime Minister's name correctly.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 25, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate Diwali, in the East Room of the White House.

    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate Diwali, in the East Room of the White House.


    Hours after Rishi Sunak was announced as the next Prime Minister of Britain, US President Joe Biden called the development a "groundbreaking milestone". Sunak is going to be the country's first Indian-origin and Hindu Prime Minister.

    "We got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the PM of the UK," Biden said in his Diwali address at the White House and while the public responded with hoots. "Tomorrow, he goes to see the king. It is pretty astounding, a ground-breaking milestone and it matters."

    But, Joe Biden's struggle to pronounce "Rishi Sunak" did not escape notice as Twitter users pointed out that the US President had to try twice (and fail) to pronounce the future UK Prime Minister's name correctly.

    Rishi Sunak, a 42-year-old multimillionaire and son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy won the race to lead the Conservative Party on Monday and will become the country's youngest leader in the last 200 years and its third in less than two months.

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #Joe Biden #King Charles #Rishi Sunak #UK PM
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:47 pm
