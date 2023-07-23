'Barbenheimer': Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty head to watch Barbie first with children. Viral post

Akshata Murty, Anoushka and Krishna wore pink outfits to watch Barbie first. (Image: Rishi Sunak/Instagram)

The whole world is either talking about Oppenheimer or Barbie right now. Such is the effect of these two newly-released films that have sent the box office in a tizzy too. While Oppenheimer is a biography of J Robert Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, Barbie is the first-ever movie made on the Mattel doll by Greta Gerwig.

The fever is so high that a monicker of the two films “Barbenheimer” has started trending furiously on social media. And one dilemma that every movie buff is facing is what to watch first since both the films released on the same day. Something similar happened with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak too.

So, Sunak took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife Akshata Murty and two daughters Krishna and Anoushka. Also, seems like the family voted to watch Barbie first. The same was quite clear with the outfits that the two little girls and their mother were wearing. They were pink, just like the theme of the movie. Sunak on the other hand wore a grey sweatshirt.

The family vote was only ever going one way. Barbie first it is #barbenheimer,” read the caption of the post.



Meanwhile, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film also features Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and America Ferrera among others.

Oppenheimer is a biological thriller based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, “the father of the atomic bomb”. The film stars Cillian Murphy as the physisict, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.