Grammy winner Ricky Kej lashes out at Peyush Bansal, Lenskart for unwanted calls: ‘Cursed’

File photo of Ricky Kej accepting his Grammy award in Los Angeles in February.

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has complained online about being “harassed” with calls from eyewear brand Lenskart, after placing an order with them.

In a tweet tagging the company's as well as CEO Peyush Bansal's handle, Kej said he was considering legal action to shut down the unwanted calls.

"Dear @Lenskart_com and @peyushbansal, again, I have respect for your brand, but the constant HARASSMENT HAS TO STOP," Kej tweeted on March 6.

The musician said he felt "cursed" for buying from Lenskart's website and the only solution he saw was changing his number.

Kej said he had repeatedly urged Lenskart to remove him from their telemarketing database.

"It was promised.. but I still keep getting calls. Would legal action help?" he said.

Lenskart hadn't responded to his tweet by the time this article was published.

Kej, a Bengaluru-based musician, won his third Grammy at 2023 award ceremony. He is best known for the album Divine Tides, that explores the grandeur of the natural world.

Another popular social media user had recently complained about being bothered with endless calls.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted mid-February that he had been inundated with calls from Vodafone since telling them he wanted to switch to another carrier.

Even though he told them to stop contacting him, the company offered to reach out to him and resolve his concerns.

Jet Airways CEO tells Vodafone to stop unwanted calls. They promise him more