Jet Airways CEO tells Vodafone to stop unwanted calls. They promise him more

We will reach out to you, Vodafone told Sanjiv Kapoor after he specifically asked them not to. (Image credit: Sanjiv Kapoor/Twitter)

When Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor complained online about Vodafone Idea's repeated calls and asked them to stop, they did the exact opposite.

They told him they'd get in touch to address his issue and made more calls.

Kapoor tweeted on February 12 that he had been inundated with calls from the provider since telling them he wanted to switch to another carrier. The reasons? Poor coverage in some cities and inferior international roaming plans, he said.

"Please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers," he tweeted.

Within 15 minutes of his tweet, a customer support person responded to him.

"I’ve made a note of your concern. Will get in touch with you shortly," she said.

Exasperated, Kapoor wrote back saying that it was the total opposite of what he wanted.

"Please DON'T get in touch with me. That is my entire point!," he tweeted. "I have received a dozen calls since yesterday. Stop the calls please, that's all."

The customer care executive still didn't get the message.

Shortly afterwards, Kapoor wrote that he got another call asking if he had any problems with Vodafone's service.

"What will it take to stop these calls? Any senior Vi management on Twitter???" he asked. "This is unacceptable and absurd."

Below his Twitter thread, users shared their own experience with the provider.

One user told Kapoor might have to bear with the calls for some time.

"Their post-porting calls stopped only after two weeks or so of my being with the other carrier," they wrote.

"It was quite harrowing," another person said. "But the calls finally stopped for me when the cancellation deadline of MNP (Mobile Number Portability) passed after 24 hours."

A third Twitter user said he was surprised by Vodafone service complaints.

"In my opinion, they have the best international roaming plans amongst all the MSPs (service providers)," he said.