Realme to launch Realme C2 alongside Realme 3 Pro in India: Report

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 3 Pro on April 22 in India. The company has been teasing the smartphone’s features on its social media accounts. Alongside the Realme 3 Pro, the company would also be launching the Realme C2 during the event in New Delhi.

According to 91Mobiles, Realme would launch the Realme C2 in India alongside its flagship device Realme 3 Pro. The Realme C2 would be a successor of Realme C1 launched in September last year. The report states that the Realme C2 would not have any significant changes and would have a slight bump in its performance.

The upgraded phone will have a new processor and a better front-camera. The budget smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor instead of the Snapdragon 450 SoC found on Realme C1. The smartphone will also have an 8MP front-camera as opposed to the 5MP sensor on Realme C1. Other features of the Realme C2 would remain the same as its predecessor.

Other features include a water-drop style notch above the screen of which the size is unknown. It would have a dual-camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP sensor. The device is expected to pack a 4,230 mAh battery and run on ColorOS 6.0

The Realme C1 was launched in India starting at Rs 6,999. The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ with a notch display with 1520*720p resolution and 19:9 screen aspect ratio. An octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC powers the Realme C1 clocking at 1.8 GHz. It is paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and comes with 16GB/32GB storage variants which can be further expanded via microSD.

It comes with dual rear-cameras at the back with 13MP + 2MP setup with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture rates respectively. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with features such as HDR, Bokeh Mode, AF Focusing Method, Consecutive Capture Mode with up to 20 pictures in a row. Realme C1 runs on Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box with Color OS 5.1 skin loaded on top.