Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 with Snapdragon SoC and notch display launched: All you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has unveiled two new smartphones in India — mid-ranger Realme 2 Pro and budget phone Realme C1. While Realme 2 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 13,990, Realme C1 comes at a price of Rs 6,999.

Realme 2 Pro is the successor of Realme 2, which was launched earlier this year and will be available in three configurations – 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB. The device is priced at Rs 13,990, Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively and will be available exclusively on Flipkart from 12am on October 11.

Meanwhile, Realme C1 is available in 2GB RAM/16GB storage option and comes at a Diwali introductory price of Rs 6,999. Like Realme 2 Pro, C1 will also be available to buy exclusively on Flipkart starting 12pm, October 11.

As part of the launch, Realme is also dishing out some offers to its customers, including no-cost EMI and special offers for HDFC Bank card holders. Additionally, Reliance Jio users can avail 1.1TB data benefits worth up to Rs 4,450.

Realme 2 Pro Specifications

Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3FHD+ dewdrop notch full screen display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent, which is among the highest in its class and a display resolution of 2340*1080p. The phone measures 74 mm x 156.7mm x 8.5mm, weighs 174 grams and comes in Ice Lake, Black Sea and Blue Ocean colour variants.

The device is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 660 AIE processor with clock rate of 2.0 GHz, which is supported by an Adreno GPU 512. Apart from the internal storage, it supports memory expansion of up to 256GB by way of a dedicated microSD slot.

On the camera front, Realme 2 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with 16MP + 2MP Sony sensors with aperture rates of f/1.7 and f/2.4 respectively. The AI-enabled cameras are assisted by an LED flash and is capable of capturing videos at 2160p resolution at 30fps. Other features of the camera include dual pixel fast focusing, EIS video recording, HDR, AI scene recognition etc. On the front, there is a 16MP camera with aperture rate of f/2.0 and features such as AI Selfie, AI Beautify, etc.

The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with Color OS 5.2 skin loaded on top. The dual SIM 4G smartphone has connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, A-GPS and is powered by a 3500 mAh Li-Ion battery.

Realme C1 specifications

Realme C1 is a budget smartphone sporting a 6.20 inch HD+ with a notch display with 1520*720p resolution and 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The device sports a unibody design with glossy finish at the back and is available in Blue and Black colours.

At its heart, C1 is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 450 SoC with clocking speed of 1.8 GHz. For graphical processing, it comes with an Adreno 506 GPU. Apart from the 16GB internal storage, it can be further expanded to upto 256GB using a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with dual rear cameras at the back with 13MP + 2MP setup with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture rates respectively. Apart from capability to capture Full HD videos at 1080p resolution, the primary cameras come with features such as AI Beautification 2.0, Bokeh Mode, LED flash for low light photography among others. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with 5P lens, an aperture rate of f/2.2 and features such as HDR, Bokeh Mode, AF Focusing Method, Consecutive Capture Mode with upto 20 pictures in a row.

C1 comes with Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box with Color OS 5.1 skin loaded on top. Powering the device is a massive 4230 mAh battery, which is easily the largest at its price range. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE compatibility, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, AI facial unlock among others.