Ratan Tata's special welcome message for Air India passengers. Hear voice note

Ratan Tata sent a voice message to welcome Air India passengers.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, had a special welcome message for passengers on Air India flights.

“The Tata Group welcomes Air India’s new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service,” Ratan Tata, 84, said in a voice note.



#FlyAI: A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights. pic.twitter.com/MkVXEyrj3J

— Air India (@airindiain) February 2, 2022

“A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights,” Air India tweeted, sharing the audio clip of Tata.

Air India, or “Maharaja”, landed back in the hands of its founders last Thursday, nearly seven decades after it was nationalised and following years in debt. Tata Group is back in charge of Air India after concluding the Rs 18,000 crore deal.

The historic handover marked the end of a long search for a buyer by the government, which has spent nearly crores propping up the airline since 2009.

Read: Ex-Vistara boss flies Air India economy after Tata takeover. Gives rating on 10

The day after the Tata takeover, Air India pilots welcomed flyers with a special announcement informing them about the change of ownership. Pilots on every Air India flight last Friday made this welcome announcement after door closure: "Dear Guests, This is your Captain (Name) speaking...welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata group again, after seven decades,” the pilots said.

In October 2021, Ratan Tata had shared an emotional note after the salt-to-software conglomerate was declared as the winner of the Air India bid. He expressed joy over the homecoming moment by recalling Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, who in 1932, started Tata Airlines which became Air India in 1946.

"Mr. JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today," he had in an Instagram post.

"On an emotional note, Air India. under the leadership of Mr JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world.”

"Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years,” the industrialist had said.