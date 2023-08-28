Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, poems for brothers and sisters

Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of “Shravan”.

Raksha Bandhan is a momentous festival in India and celebrates the sacred bond between a brother and sister. It is celebrated with much fervor and enthusiasm in the country. On this day, a sister ties an auspicious thread known as a “Rakhi” around her brother’s wrist. She prays for his long life and well-being and in return, the brother vows to protect and look after his sister.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and even August 31 in some parts of the country. The countdown to the festival has already begun. Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of “Shravan”.

Families get together to celebrate the festival and enjoy traditional food. It is a greatly cherished day in India.

Raksha Bandhan wishes and greetings for brothers:

On this day, I pray for your well-being, dear brother. May you always be protected from harm. Lots of love and light.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest brother/brothers. Without you, life would not have been half as entertaining as it is now.

A brother is a born protector and I only know this only because of you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

I wish that you get everything that you wish for and achieve success in every endeavour that you take up.

May our bond always remain this strong and never fades away. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear brother.

Raksha Bandhan wishes and greetings for sisters:

On this day, I want to let you know that you are the best sister in the world and I love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

My childhood has so many happy memories just because of you. Thank you for always being there for me and taking care of me.

Good times or bad times. Nothing is complete without you by my side dear sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

I vow to protect you from every harm that comes your way. Wish you all the happiness in the world dear sister.

May our bond of love continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best sister in the world.

Poems for Raksha Bandhan:

"Rakhi Day is a Righteous Day"

By APJ Abdul Kalam

This full moon day our hearts are in brim

Feeling of faith and serenity in mind.

We light the lamps and our hears glow

Radiance of happiness and peace are in flow.

Harmonious homes are like streams of joy

Flowing and flourishing the landscape en-route.

Nobility in heart and character in deed

Righteous homes alone make a beautiful State.

Sisters will tie the thread on the brothers

Abiding them to do only what is right and clean.

Put the Kumkum and blessed rice on the head

Where will dwell right thoughts and noble action.

"The Sun and the Moon"

By Nylee

My love for my brother

is like an ocean

But when I see him,

I turn into tidal waves.

The only one I’d ever fight with and for

My brother is the sun, I am the moon

Together in this universe,

the constants for one another.