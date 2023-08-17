Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is the festival on August 30 or 31? Details

Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of “Shravan” that generally falls in August.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that marks the sacred bond between a brother and sister, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in India. On Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties a colourful and auspicious thread known as “Rakhi” around her brother’s wrist and prays for his long life and well-being. The brother, in return, makes a promise to always protect and look after his sister.

Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of “Shravan” that generally falls in August. It is believed that if a “Rakhi” is tied around an idol of God, all wishes come true. The day also involves exchange of gifts, lots of sweets and good food.

However, there is some confusion regarding the dates of the festival this year. While some people claim that Raksha Bandhan is on August 30, others say that the date is August 31.

The confusion has arisen due to different lunar calendars. According to the “Hindu Panchang” and the “Vedic Panchang”, the full moon day falls on August 30 and 31 both.

Meanwhile, on August 30, the “Rakhi” can be tied before 10.58 AM as “Bhadra” will start after that and will stay till 9.01 PM. “Bhadra” is not considered auspicious for the celebration.

On the other hand, the full moon day will last till August 31, 7.07 AM. So, Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated before 10.58 AM on August 30 and 7.07 AM on August 31.