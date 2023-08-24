'A star is born': Twitter congratulates R Praggnanandhaa for his runner up finish at Chess World Cup

R Praggnanandhaa had a dream run to the final, where he lost to Magnus Carlsen in a tie-breaker.

India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa finished runner up at the Chess World Cup in Baku in Azerbaijan on Thursday, after losing to World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway in a tight finale.

After both the games on Tuesday and Wednesday ended in a draw, both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen played out a tie-breaker on Thursday. In the opening game of the tie-breaker, Carlsen won 25+10 and later the second game ended in a draw, which was enough for the Norwegian to be crowned world champion for the first time.

On Monday, Praggnanandhaa confirmed his berth at the Candidates tournament to be held in Canada in 2024 after beating Fabio Caruaana 3.5-2.5 in Round 7 of the tournament.

Despite the defeat, Twitter was all praise for the 18-year-old from Chennai, who had endured a dream run to the final. Here are some reactions:



Praggnanandhaa can come back with a candidates spot and a truly wonderful result.@FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup2023

— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 24, 2023



Extremely praiseworthy run from @rpragchess and so much to be proud of at this age. #ChessWorldCup

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2023



Breaking: Praggnanandhaa loses in tie break to Magus Carlsen in World Cup chess finals . Make no mistake, a star is born! Don’t worry young man, the future is yours

— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 24, 2023



Hold your head high Praggnanandhaa. The whole nation is proud of you@rpragchess pic.twitter.com/YqUAOiNl6u

— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 24, 2023



Congratulations on an incredible tournament, @rpragchess!

Keep chasing your dreams and making India proud.#FIDEWorldCup

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 24, 2023