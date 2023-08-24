English
    'A star is born': Twitter congratulates R Praggnanandhaa for his runner up finish at Chess World Cup

    After both the games on Tuesday and Wednesday ended in a draw, both R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen played in a tie-breaker on Thursday.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST
    R Praggnanandhaa afp

    R Praggnanandhaa had a dream run to the final, where he lost to Magnus Carlsen in a tie-breaker.

    India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa finished runner up at the Chess World Cup in Baku in Azerbaijan on Thursday, after losing to World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway in a tight finale.

    After both the games on Tuesday and Wednesday ended in a draw, both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen played out a tie-breaker on Thursday. In the opening game of the tie-breaker, Carlsen won 25+10 and later the second game ended in a draw, which was enough for the Norwegian to be crowned world champion for the first time.

    On Monday, Praggnanandhaa confirmed his berth at the Candidates tournament to be held in Canada in 2024 after beating Fabio Caruaana 3.5-2.5 in Round 7 of the tournament.


    Despite the defeat, Twitter was all praise for the 18-year-old from Chennai, who had endured a dream run to the final. Here are some reactions:

    first published: Aug 24, 2023 05:58 pm

