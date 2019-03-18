App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile season 6 to release on March 21: Weapons, vehicles and all the new updates

According to the latest beta version on Android, the game would introduce a new rifle which would be exclusive to Vikendi.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

After a successful Season 5, Tencent would be releasing the next season of mobile version of its popular game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG Mobile. Season 6 is said to start from March 21, three days after Season 5 ends. The current season, which began on January 21, ends today.

There have been reports stating upcoming features and improvements that would be made in the eSport. PUBG has confirmed that the company would release a new song after Season 6 starts.

The Battle Royale game is expected to add new weapons and vehicles for the new season. According to the latest beta version on Android, the game would introduce a new rifle which would be exclusive to Vikendi. Post the launch of Season 6, SCAR-L would be replaced with a new 5.56mm rifle called the G36C. The gun would support attachments like a scope, thumb grip, laser sight. The new season is also expected to add new skins to the M762 rifle.

Erangel and Miramar were the last remaining maps to get dynamic weather. After the Season 6 update, these two maps would be getting dynamic weather as well.

related news

Popular YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming has shared two videos which give a teaser of what's going to be in store for Season 6. One of the videos shows a female character with a black and purple finish anniversary set, killing zombies and throwing grenades. The video also shows a Tukshai, which was seen in the update 0.11.5. The Sanhok exclusive vehicle would replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus in the green grass map.  A convertible car is also spotted in the video, which could be available for all maps.

https://youtu.be/-C1VG38F2Fo

In the Zombie mode, zombies would enter in a weakened state throughout the match. Previously, zombies would spawn during the night. The beta update also fixes a bug where in some areas zombies could not enter.

Other features expected are new avatars and outfits. The developers may add some new skins for weapons and bags. The new season is expected to premiere on March 21 which would end on May 18.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds #PUBG #PUBG Mobile #PUBG Mobile Season 6 #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Elections are 'Picnic' for Gandhi Family: BJP Downplays Priyanka's UP ...

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikhs in New Zealand Won H ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local n ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.