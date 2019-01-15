PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: How to register, prize pool and all you need to know

Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds or PUBG has taken over the gaming scene across the world, dominating online gameplay. And to reinforce its supremacy in the country, the company has launched an India-centric tournament with a massive cash reward.

While registrations are underway, here is all you need to know about PUBG Mobile India Series 2019.

It is one of the biggest online tournaments

With a prize pool of over Rs 1 crore and millions participating in the competition, PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 has become one of the largest online tournaments, surpassing classic legends like Counter-Strike and DOTA. PUBG mobile has become the number one grossing mobile game on the Google Play store and has over 100 million downloads.

What does the winning team get

With just two qualifying rounds preceding the grand finale, it is quite a short tournament. The rounds will be played in third person perspective and will be held as a team death match, between squads of four. The grand finale will be held some time in March, after which a winning team will have a fulfilling chicken dinner of Rs 30 lakh. The team coming second would get Rs 10 lakh, while the third team would take home Rs 5 lakh. All teams that make it to the top 10 will receive cash prizes.

Registration

Participants need to head to the tournament site and navigate to the Register Now button. After filling the online form, a verification email is sent to activate your account. Registrations began on January 10 and will continue until January 23.