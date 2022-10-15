English
    Professor shares pic of pens used by students for cheating. ‘Ingenious,’ says Twitter

    A law professor has shared a photo of the pens used by her students for cheating, calling the trick an art form of sorts.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 15, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
    A Spanish law professor shared a picture of pens used for cheating (Image credit: @procesaleando/Twitter)

    A law professor has shared a photo of the pens used by her students for cheating, calling the trick an art form of sorts.

    Yolanda de Lucchi’s picture shows about a dozen BIC ballpoint pens inscribed with notes. Lucchi, who is a professor at the University of Malaga in Spain, revealed that she confiscated the pens from a student about two years ago and found them again while cleaning her office recently.

    The errant student had apparently carved the notes into the plastic of his ballpoint pens. Ironically, the class he tried cheating in was for “criminal procedural law.”


    The Spanish law professor’s picture, shared earlier this month, has gone viral with over 2.8 lakh ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform.

    In the comments section, many praised the cheating trick as “ingenious.”

    “This is hilarious,” wrote one person. “I have a friend who used the same technique and gave me a couple of pens as souvenir,” another revealed.

    One Twitter user explained how the student may have carved his notes onto the pens in order to cheat. “The technique used by the artist was to replace the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle, which made it super easy for him to write on the pen,” the user wrote.


    Another shared a video of notes hidden inside a retractable pen to facilitate cheating.

    Earlier this year, medical students in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were caught copying with the help of modern Bluetooth devices placed inside their ears. Before that, a man from Uttar Pradesh made the news for hiding a Bluetooth wireless device under his wig in order to cheat.
