Priyanka Chopra’s appeal amid Ukraine crisis: ‘Stand up for refugees’

Priyanka Chopra has urged world leaders to stand up for Ukraine refugees (Image credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra has urged world leaders to come out in support of refugees displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war and other international conflicts. In an Instagram video shared Friday, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador made a “direct appeal” to world leaders as she she said: “We need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now.

“We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world,” Priyanka Chopra, 39, said in her video.

Her appeal was aided by some “staggering” numbers - Chopra said that the Ukraine crisis had forced two million children to leave their country behind. “Together with 2.5 million children internally displaced, it’s one of the fastest, largest large-scale displacements since World War II… None of these children will ever be the same after what we have seen and what they have experienced,” the actor said.

Priyanka Chopra continued her message with a question for the leaders of UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, Australia: “When you meet to decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees everywhere? Will you contribute the billions that they need?”

She ended the video with a request to her viewers, urging them to amplify her message. She also shared the link for UNICEF’s emergency fund for Ukraine in her bio.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, setting off one of the worst conflicts that Europe has seen in decades. UNICEF estimates that more than half of Ukraine’s children have been displaced as a direct result of the Russia-Ukraine war.





