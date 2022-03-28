Preity Zinta thanks Punjab Kings, fans for making her twins' first IPL game 'so memorable'

Preity Zinta shared a photo of her twins watching the IPL 2022 match between Kings Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Punjab Kings' owner and actor Preity Zinta shared a new photograph of her twins as they watched her IPL team beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets on Sunday.

Zinta, who usually refrains from revealing her babies' faces, tweeted a picture of Jai and Gia resting on a bed in front of a television with the IPL 2022 match playing on screen.



New team, new Captain and new fans Thank you @PunjabKingsIPL for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye pic.twitter.com/vvIyMqv2Hq

— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 27, 2022

"New team, new Captain and new fans! Thank you Punjab Kings for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai and Gia’s first IPL game so memorable, I cannot stop smiling," tweeted Zinta.

Punjab Kings made a comeback this season with Mayank Agarwal as the new skipper and Shahrukh Khan joining the team. Khan was bought back for Rs 9 crore in the IPL 2022 auction, making him one of the costliest players on debut. His base price was Rs 40 lakh ahead of the auction.

He was a part of Punjab Kings in the last edition as well. During IPL 2021 auctions, the all-rounder was bought for Rs. 5.25 crore.

The team co-owner Preity Zinta, however, did not attend the auction held in Bengaluru this year. The new mother, who welcomed twins Jai and Gita in November 2021, said she would not be able to "leave the little ones and travel to India". The actor stays with her family in Los Angeles.