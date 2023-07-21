'I hate it here': Server's reaction to a customer's Pina Colada drink request goes viral

The customer requested for his Pina Colada drink to be "Extra Creamy". (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Bornakang).

In a recent incident that again puts the spotlight on how customers can be specific in their needs, a man ordered a Pina Colada drink and requested that the drink be "Extra Creamy". The server wrote the request in the bill, giving suggestions to the bartender as to how he could meet the demand.

"That’s Just What. He Said He Wanted. I Guess Add Whip Before. You Blend. I Hate It Here.," the bill read.



That is a sick man lol pic.twitter.com/Mq3U2eaKwE — Lance (@Bornakang) July 19, 2023

The tweet generated many mixed reactions, some of whom said they liked the drink with the extra cream and the customer's demand was fair.

"He's way overreacting…it’s not that big of an ask," one user wrote.

"He should just rub one out because 1. creamy 2. he might feel better," another user wrote.

"server is brain dead and needs a new job. it's quite obvious what the customer wanted and it's literally simple," a third user wrote.

Few users stated they too liked the drink with extra cream on it.

"extra creamy is my fav," one user wrote.

"Extra creamy is a must," another user wrote.

One user was critical of the customer's request and it was embarrassing that such demands had to be met.

"No it really is embarrassing when the customer requests something stupid and you still have to send it to the kitchen. Like please chef dont judge me!! Its the customer not me!!," the user wrote.

Also read: In Pics: 10 recipes for refreshing summer smoothies