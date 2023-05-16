In Pics: 10 recipes for refreshing summer smoothies

1/10 Pina colada smoothie, a tropical mix of frozen pineapple and coconut milk. (Image: News18 creative)

2/10 Glowing orange smoothie packed with lots of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. (Image: News18 creative)

3/10 Pink punch smoothie is a mix of delicious fruits and coconut milk. (Image: News18 creative)

4/10 A creamy green goddess smoothie is a mixture of leafy green spinach, paired with banana, mango and almond milk. (Image: News18 creative)

5/10 Simply combine frozen berries, fresh banana, coconut milk and then blend away. Enjoy the refreshing very berry smoothie in hot weather. (Image: News18 creative)

6/10 Strawberry fields, a mixture of strawberries, frozen peaches, coconut yogurt and coconut water, is a great source of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, and helps with hydration. (Image: News18 creative)

7/10 A glass of fresh and delicious razzle-dazzle smoothie is a mixture of frozen raspberries, bananas, milk, yogurt and is packed with Vitamin A and C. (Image: News18 creative)

8/10 This creamy and refreshing tropical smoothie is a blend of coconut water, pineapple, papaya and banana. (Image: News18 creative)

9/10 Papaya oatmeal smoothie is nutritious anti-inflammatory milkshake with so many other benefits. (Image: News18 creative)