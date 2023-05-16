In Pics: 10 recipes for refreshing summer smoothies Summer brings delicious fruits, perfect for refreshing and nutritious smoothies. Here are some simple summer smoothie recipes. All you have to do is, add everything into a blender and blend until smooth.
May 16, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
Pina colada smoothie, a tropical mix of frozen pineapple and coconut milk. (Image: News18 creative)
Glowing orange smoothie packed with lots of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. (Image: News18 creative)
Pink punch smoothie is a mix of delicious fruits and coconut milk. (Image: News18 creative)
A creamy green goddess smoothie is a mixture of leafy green spinach, paired with banana, mango and almond milk. (Image: News18 creative)
Simply combine frozen berries, fresh banana, coconut milk and then blend away. Enjoy the refreshing very berry smoothie in hot weather. (Image: News18 creative)
Strawberry fields, a mixture of strawberries, frozen peaches, coconut yogurt and coconut water, is a great source of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, and helps with hydration. (Image: News18 creative)
A glass of fresh and delicious razzle-dazzle smoothie is a mixture of frozen raspberries, bananas, milk, yogurt and is packed with Vitamin A and C. (Image: News18 creative)
This creamy and refreshing tropical smoothie is a blend of coconut water, pineapple, papaya and banana. (Image: News18 creative)
Papaya oatmeal smoothie is nutritious anti-inflammatory milkshake with so many other benefits. (Image: News18 creative)
A creamy and delicious tummy tamer papaya smoothie is full of ingredients that have many health benefits to soothe your stomach and helps in digestion. (Image: News18 creative)