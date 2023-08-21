Pet dog chews up owner's passport days before his wedding in Italy

The couple is supposed to fly to Italy this Friday. (Representative Image)

A Golden Retriever dog named “Chickie” chewed up its owner’s passport days before his wedding in Italy. The pooch ate through multiple pages of Donato Frattaroli's passport, according to the New York Post.

Frattaroli and his fiancee Magda Mazri’s wedding is supposed to happen on August 31 but now is in jeopardy after the incident. The couple had actually gone to the city hall to fill out their marriage form on Thursday. Upon returning, they were shocked to find that Chickie had eaten up the passport.

The couple has reached out to local officials for help. "I'm just a little stressed. Luckily, Congressman (Stephen) Lynch's office and Sen. (Ed) Markey's office have been super responsive. They've been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out,” Frattaroli told WCVB.

The soon-to-be-married couple is supposed to fly to Italy this Friday.

The groom-to-be told the media outlet that if things don’t work out, he might have to stay back while his fiancée goes to Italy with all the guests.

Frattaroli mentioned that if is his passport doesn’t come on time, he will meet the wedding party when they return to the US.