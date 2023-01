Padma Awards 2023 winners list: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, KM Birla, Sudha Murty. See all winners here

The Padma Awards 2023, which were announced on January 25, saw eminent businessmen including Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and veteran market investor and billionaire the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala among the winners. Sudha Murty, noted social worker and wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, and the late Areez Khambatta, founder of the Rasna Group, were also among the winners at the Padma Awards.

The Padma Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees.

Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2023 winners:

Padma Vibhushan





Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)



Zakir Hussain



SM Krishna



Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)



Srinivas Varadhan



Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)





SL Bhyrappa



Kumar Mangalam Birla



Deepak Dhar



Vani Jairam



Swami Chinna Jeeyar



Suman Kalyanpur



Kapil Kapoor



Sudha Murty



Kamlesh D Patel