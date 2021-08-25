Oxford alumnus ex-Afghanistan minister Syed Ahmad Sadat now works as pizza delivery guy

Syed Ahmed Shah Sadat (Image: Twitter/ Al Jazeera Arabia)

Former Afghanistan communications and technology minister Syed Ahmed Shah Sadat left his homeland in December last year after he fell out with ex-president Ashraf Ghani and fearing a Taliban takeover, just like what is unfolding at present. He is now working as a pizza delivery guy in Germany’s Leipzig, reported News 18.

Sadat resides in Leipzig city of Germany and began working as a pizza delivery executive after he ran out of money.



وزير الاتصالات والتكنولوجيا الأفغاني السابق سيد أحمد سادات يلجأ لمهنة توصيل طلبات الطعام على متن دراجة هوائية في مدينة لايبزيغ الألمانية التي وصلها نهاية عام 2020، بعد تخليه عن منصبه pic.twitter.com/zfFERbqCmD

— قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) August 24, 2021

The news came to the fore after Sadat, who is an Oxford University alumnus, was seen riding his bicycle to deliver pizza in Germany. Several publications, including Al Jazeera Arabia had posted his images on Twitter, which had then gone viral.

According to a report in Germany’s local Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper, the former Afghanistan minister started working as a delivery boy for a German company named Livrando.

Sadat was a minister in Ashraf Ghani’s government until 2018. He had moved to Germany for work related to communication issues in Afghanistan but resigned over differences with the then-president.

Sadat, who holds two master’s degrees in communication and electronic engineering from the prestigious Oxford University and has work experience of over 23 years, was quoted by local media as saying: “At present, I am leading a very simple life. I feel safe in Germany. I am happy to be with my family in Leipzig. I want to save money and do a German course and study further.”

He added: “I applied for many jobs, but no response came. My dream is to work in a German telecom company.”