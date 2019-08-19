Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F to launch in India on August 28; specifications and price leaked

Oppo has confirmed the global launch of Reno 2 Series in India on August 28. The company’s invite confirms a quad-camera setup and an all-screen design with a pop-up camera similar to its predecessor.

While we are still a few days away from the official launch, a report has revealed the specifications of three new devices under the Reno 2 series that the Chinese device-maker would launch in India.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Oppo would unveil the Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F on August 28. Industry sources told the website that the Reno 2 with 20x Zoom will sit below the Reno 10x Zoom that was launched earlier this year.

Oppo Reno 2 would be priced in the sub-Rs 35,000 category, below the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. It would sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 93.1 screen-to-body ratio. For added protection, Reno 2’s screen would come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner like the first-generation Reno devices.

Under the hood, it would have a Snapdragon 730G, which is also found on the Samsung Galaxy A80. The SoC is likely to be paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It would have a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

At the back, there would be a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 Sony iMX586 primary camera and an 8MP 116-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. There would also be a 13MP telephoto lens, which according to Oppo India’s website listing, would have 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. To compare, the Reno 10x Zoom (Review) offers up to 10x hybrid zoom and 60x digital zoom. Lastly, there would be a 2MP depth sensor with ‘special portrait modes’.

The camera unit would support features like Hybrid image Stabilisation, Real-Time Video Blur, 3D Audio Zoom, etc. For selfies, the Reno 2 would have the same 16MP shark-fin style pop-up camera.

Meanwhile, the Reno 2Z would sport a marginally smaller 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It would have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front for screen protection.

For performance, it would get MediaTek P90 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. Reno 2Z would have the same 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging, like the Reno 2.

At the back, there would be a quad-camera setup with Sony IMX586 48MP primary camera. The other three sensors would include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree Field-of-View and two 2MP depth sensors for special portrait effects in photos and videos.

A 16MP pop-up camera would take care of selfies on Reno 2Z. In terms of pricing, the Reno 2Z could launch in India in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment.