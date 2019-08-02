Samsung Galaxy A80 with pop-up rotating triple camera setup now available on sale

Samsung Galaxy A80 is now available on sale in India. The smartphone was launched officially in India on July 18 and was available on pre-orders starting July 22. Key highlights of the Galaxy A80 include a rotating triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera.

The Galaxy A80 is Samsung’s most-premium offering under the Galaxy A-series. It has been launched in India for Rs 47,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering a 5 percent cashback to Citibank Credit Card users. Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback on transactions made through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card for purchasing the Galaxy A80. Amazon, too, is offering a 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit card.

Interested buyers can avail get up to Rs 3,000 discount for exchanging their old smartphones on the Samsung India website.

Specifications

The Galaxy A80 comes with a 3D glass back design with a metal frame. It features a massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung’s latest offering has a ‘New Infinity Display’ that has an all-screen approach with minimum bezels and no notch. The new display also comes embedded with a fingerprint scanner under the screen.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A80 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The 2.2GHz octa-core processor is paired with a single 8GB RAM variant coupled with 128GB internal storage. There is no expandable storage option on the Galaxy A80. It gets a relatively smaller 3,700 mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support.

The highlight specification of the Galaxy A80 is its camera. Samsung is offering an all-screen design with the Galaxy A80. The rear camera module pops-up and flips 180-degrees, doubling up as the front camera.

The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A80 includes a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. It offers various modes like Super Steady video, Scene Optimiser, Flaw detection, Super Slow-Motion, and AR Emojis.