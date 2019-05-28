OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue variant goes on sale with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of Storage

The OnePlus 7 Pro is arguably one of the best smartphone launches to grace 2019. The handset broke tradition to debut as the most expensive OnePlus smartphone with a starting price of Rs 48,999, which should come as no surprise as the company begins to transition from flagship killer to flagship.

Until today, the OnePlus 7 Pro was only available in one finish and two spec variants – Mirror Grey finish with 6GB RAM +128GB Storage / 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage.

However, OnePlus just introduced a 7 Pro variant in Nebula Blue. Similar to the Mirror Grey colour, the Nebula Blue finish is rich and lustrous with an anti-glare coating that offers a matte-like look. More importantly, the Nebula Blue OnePlus 7 Pro will bring the all-powerful 12GB variant to Indian shores.

As things stand, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the former priced at Rs 52,999 and the latter coming in at Rs 57,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also get an Almond and possible Red finish sometime in June.

If you’re interested in purchasing this handset, there are a couple of offers including benefits worth Rs 9,300 from Reliance Jio with up to 70 percent exchange guarantee value from Servify. SBI debit card users will receive an instant cashback of Rs 1,500, while credit card users will get Rs 2,000 instant cashback.