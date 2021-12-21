MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

On Melinda Gates's 2021 favourites, chocolates, 'Sex Education' and Taylor Swift

Was there any skill or hobby she learnt this year? “How to be more patient,” Melinda French Gates, 57, said.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST
Philanthropist Melinda French Gates also loved watching the film, “Crazy Stupid Love” in 2021.

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates also loved watching the film, “Crazy Stupid Love” in 2021.


It’s the time of year-ender lists. And American philanthropist Melina French Gates has shared her favourites that inspired, challenged and gave her hope in 2021.

In a one-minute Q&A video, she shared her favourite book, TV show, film and music among others.

French Gates named “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett as her favourire book of the year. British series “Sex Education” and “Lupin” were the TV shows she liked the most in 2021.

She also loved watching the film, “Crazy Stupid Love”.

Was there any skill or hobby she learnt this year? “How to be more patient,” Melinda French Gates, 57, said. She said chocolate was her guilty pleasure this year.

Close

Related stories

“Taylor Swift taking back her own music,” she said when asked what her favourite music of the year was.

“What gave me hope and Jenn and Nayel’s love for one another,” she said, speaking of said her oldest daughter Jennifer’s wedding in October. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, French Gates’s ex-husband, too had said their daughter’s wedding was his highlight of this year.

Bill Gates, 66, and Melinda French Gates, made the announcement of their divorce on Twitter in May this year. The divorce is among the most high-profile separations in recent times. They had, however, said they would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world.

The Gateses were married in 1994 in Hawaii. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987.

What work is French Gates most proud of this year? “I’m most proud of the paid family medical leave advocates and what that community has built and how they’ve gotten that topic on to the national agenda,” she said.She said continuing the work that she loves is what she is looking forward to in 2022.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bill Gates #Melinda Gates #Microsoft
first published: Dec 21, 2021 11:11 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.