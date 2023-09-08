Nvidia CEO’s advice for Gen Z on AI: 'I use ChatGPT everyday'

Jensen Huang encouraged youngsters to learn AI.

The emergence and growth in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to stakeholders in different industries incorporating the technology to reduce the time taken to finish any task.

The importance of AI in today's world was emphasised further by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who said his advice to any 21-year-old today would be to learn the technology and he had told his own children to learn the technology.

"Learn AI. I am serious. I am absolutely serious. I have told my kids, learn AI. Learn how to use generative AI. Learn how to cooperate with co pilots. Learn how to teach them to do things. Everybody.

I'm trying to learn as fast as I can. And all my leaders know. I'm learning pretty fast," Huang told journalists in Bengaluru on Friday.

Huang added that his medium of learning was YouTube and also revealed that he was a premium customer of AI tool ChatGPT, which he uses every day.

"Oh, sure. Oh boy. I have so many threads of conversations with ChatGPT to. I'm a premium customer. And I use it I literally use it every single day. I'm talking to it all the time," Huang said.

The emergence of ChatGPT has had a mixed influence in various industries. While it has assisted in completing redundant tasks quickly, it has had an adverse effect on those working in the content industry.

In a recent incident, a 22-year-old Kolkata student had recently revealed how ChatGPT had played a role in her income reducing by 90 per cent.