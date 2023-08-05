Kolkata student's income reduces by 90 per cent after company allegedly starts using ChatGPT

Sharanya Bhattacharya revealed that by the end of 2022, her workload had reduced to such an extent that she was writing 1-2 articles per month. (Image credit: Sharanya Bhattacharya/Facebook).

A 22-year-old student living in Kolkata said that the alleged use of artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT had played a significant role in the reduction of her monthly income, which had come down by 90 per cent to what she was earning previously.

Sharanya Bhattacharya, who worked as a copywriter and ghostwriter for a creative solutions agency while still studying, was earning approximately Rs 20,000 per month but her work decreased significantly late last year, which she suspected occurred due to the use of the AI tool.

She claimed that companies which would commission her work started to depend on ChatGPT, in a bid to reduce costs.

Bhattacharya revealed that by the end of 2022, her workload had reduced to such an extent that she was writing 1-2 articles per month and added that she was not given a clear explanation by the company as to why her workload had decreased.

"It has been really tough since the reduction in my workload - not just for me but my family, too.

"I can hardly make 10% of what I used to make," Bhattacharya told New York Post.

"There are a lot of good copywriters not just in India but around the world that are being affected by this. I hope there will be a way in the future where humans can incorporate AI with their copyrighting skills to work together to yield overall, better results," she added.

The impact of the reduced income forced the girl and her 45-year-old mother- a saree seller-to keep a check on the consumption of basic amenities like food.

"We've had to monitor how much food we consume, and we no longer do things we used to enjoy doing like going out to eat - we can only do that once every couple of months now. We've had to focus our money on the necessities, like food and bills, to make sure we can live fine," she said.

Bhattacharya admitted that she had been feeling anxious and lost and also had panic attacks, in the last few months. She also said she felt devastated when she started to get reduced work.