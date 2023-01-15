The deadliest plane crashes in Nepal history

Visuals from Pokhara in Nepal, where a Yeti Airlines plane crashed on January 15.

A plane with 72 people -- 68 passengers and four crew members -- on board crashed in Nepal on January 15, killing over 30 people according to various reports. The crash involving a Yeti Airlines plane took place in the tourist town of Pokhara.

Nepal has witnessed several fatal crashes over the years, with aircraft operators saying its terrain poses a challenge to flying. Here is a recap of those incidents:

May 29, 2022 - 22 deaths

An aircraft run by Nepal's Tara Air, a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines, crashed in

Mustang District, killing all 22 people on board. Sixteen passengers were Nepali, four Indians and two Germans, news agency AFP reported. Early findings suggested that the plane crashed due to bad weather.

March 12, 2018 - 51 dead

A US-Bangla Airlines plane crashed near the Kathmandu airport, killing 51 of the 71 people who were on board. A committee was formed to investigate the accident. It found that the plane probably crashed because of " pilot disorientation and a lack of situation awareness".

"When we analyzed the conversation on the cockpit voice recorder, it was clear to us that the captain was harbouring severe mental stress," the committee's report said. "He also seemed to be fatigued and tired due to lack of sleep — he was crying on several occasions."

February 24, 2016 - 23 killed

Another Tara Air plane crashed in February 2016. The aircraft was to travel from Pokhara to Jomsom. Just eight minutes after take-off contact was lost with the plane. It's wreckage was found hours later near Dana village.

July 27, 2000 - 25 dead

Twenty-five Nepali nationals, including passengers and the crew, were killed as an airplane crashed into trees in Dadeldhura District and caught fire. Three of the deceased passengers were children.

September 28, 1992 - 167 deaths

Another incident involving the Kathmandu Airport, it was the deadliest ever in Nepal's history

Pakistan International Airlines' Flight 268 hit a hill south of the airport and disintegrated. Everyone on board was killed.

The crash took place just two months after an incident involving Thai Airways, in which 113 people were killed.