Navratri colours 2021: Day-wise list to celebrate nine forms of Goddess Durga

Katyayani | Katyayani is one of the main forms of the Hindu goddess Devi. She is seen as the slayer of the tyrannical demon Mahishasura. She is also the sixth form among Navadurga, or the nine forms of Hindu goddess Durga (Parvati), worshipped during the Navratri celebrations. She is a demonstration or apparition of the Durga and is worshipped on the sixth day of the Navratri festival (Image: News18 Creative)

The auspicious nine-day Navratri festival began on October 7 and will continue till October 15. The festival celebrates the nine forms of Hindu Goddess Durga and each day is associated with a special colour. Take a look at the nine colours of Navrati 2021 and their significance:

On the first day of Navratri, Hindus worship Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Durga. The colour of the day is Yellow, which signifies joy and happiness.On day 2, the unmarried form of goddess Durga, Brahmacharini, is worshipped. The colour worn on this day is Green. It symbolises nature, growth and energy.

Navratri 2021 | Nine avatars of Maa Durga and their significance

Goddess Chandraghanta, the third incarnation of Durga/Parvati, is worshipped on this day and devotes wear Grey, which denotes the destruction of evil.On Chaturthi, Hindus worship Goddess Kushmanda and wear Orange colour, which symbolises brightness, knowledge and tranquillity.The fifth form of Goddess Durga is Devi Skandamata, the mother of Skanda/Kartikeya. The colour white denotes calm, peace, serenity and purity.Devi Katyayani, the most fierce form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. The colour red is associated with fierce nature and rage.Kalaratri is the seventh avatar of Navdurga and the colour blue epitomizes divine energy.The eight-day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. The pink colour is significant of love, compassion and freshness.On Navmi, Hindus worship the Siddhidhatri form of Goddess Durga. The day is associated with the colours purple, which represents ambition and power.