Navratri 2021 | Nine avatars of Maa Durga and their significance

Durga Puja festival or Navratri will be celebrated in India this year from October 7 to October 15. Navratri is a celebration of good over evil and each day is celebrated to mark the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the religious festival, which is marked by huge gatherings in temple and shopping districts. Here are the nine forms of Goddess Durga whom devotees worship. (Image: AP)

Shailaputri | She is also known as Sati, Bhavani, Parvati or Hemavati. Mother Shailaputri is the absolute form of Mother Nature. She is been worshipped on the first day of the Navratri. (Image: News18 Creative)

Brahmacharini | The goddess is worshipped on the second day of Navratri (the nine divine nights of Navadurga). The goddess Brahmacharini wears white clothes, holds a japa mala (rosary) in her right hand and Kamandal, a water utensil, in her left hand. (Image: News18 Creative)

Chandraghanta | She is the third form of Goddess Durga (Parvati). Her name Chandra-Ghanta, means 'one who has a half-moon shaped like a bell'. Her third eye is always opened and she always ready for war against demons. She is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi. Her worship takes place on the third day of Navaratri (the nine divine nights of Navadurga). (Image: News18 Creative)

Kushmanda | She is a Hindu goddess, credited with creating the world with her divine smile. Her name signals her main role: Ku means 'a little', Ushma means 'warmth' or 'energy' and Anda means 'cosmic egg'. Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of the festival of Navratri (Image: News18 Creative)

Skandamata | She is the fifth form of Hindu Goddess Durga. Literally meaning Mother of Skanda. Her name comes from word, Skanda is another name for war god. Mata is English means mother. As one of the Navadurga, her worship takes place on the fifth day of Navaratri. (Image: News18 Creative)

Katyayani | Katyayani is one of the main forms of the Hindu goddess Devi. She is seen as the slayer of the tyrannical demon Mahishasura. She is also the sixth form among Navadurga, or the nine forms of Hindu goddess Durga (Parvati), worshipped during the Navratri celebrations. She is a demonstration or apparition of the Durga and is worshipped on the sixth day of the Navratri festival (Image: News18 Creative)

Kalaratri | Kalaratri (sometimes spelled Kaalratri) is the seventh of the nine forms of goddess Durga, known as the Navadurga. The seventh day of Navratri pooja (Hindu prayer ritual) in particular is dedicated to her and she is considered the fiercest form of the Mother Goddess, her appearance itself invoking fear. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mahagauri | is the eighth manifestation of goddess Durga and among the Navadurgas. Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navaratri. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Mahagauri has the power to fulfil all the desires of her devotees. (Image: News18 Creative)