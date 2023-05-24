National Brother's Day 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages that can be shared

Having a compassionate brother can prove to be the biggest relief when one is going through a crisis or feeling alone and lonely. (Representational Photo).

National Brother's Day is celebrated annually on May 24 to emphasise the importance of brothers and the role they play in our lives. Having a compassionate brother can prove to be the biggest relief when one is going through a crisis or feeling alone and lonely.

Here are a few messages and wishes that you can share with your brother on this day:

National Brother's Day: Messages





Thank you for being the source of my strength and confidence Happy Brother's Day.



To me, you’re my guardian angel who always protects me from every sadness and sorrow. Happy Brother's Day dear brother.



I am fortunate to be sharing such a precious bond with you Happy Brother's Day to you.



I have a lot of friends, but with you, I feel the most comfortable. Happy Brother's day.



Having a brother like you is having someone to fall back on every time I fail and know that it is going to be just fine Happy Brother's Day.





A brother is like a gift from God that we can cherish forever Happy Brother’s Day.



While we don't always agree on everything, we always communicate from the heart. Wish you a very happy Brother's Day.



When you are around I know that I am going to be just fine because you are there with me Happy Brother’s Day.



"There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh how I hated that little boy And how I love him too"- Anna Quindlen

"The younger brother must help to pay for the pleasures of the elder"-Jane Austen

"The happiest days of my youth were when my brother and I would run through the woods and feel quite safe"-Rachel Weisz

