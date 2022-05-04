English
    NASA to launch images of naked humans to space in hope of contacting aliens

    According to NASA scientists, physical depiction of the senders of a cosmic message would certainly be of compelling interest" to any alien race.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST
    The "invitation" will also have a drawing of the solar system, highlighting the planet from where the message was sent from along with a world map and a list of Earth's composition and characteristics.

    US space agency NASA is planning to launch images of naked humans into space in the hope of luring aliens to contact us.

    The pictures aren’t graphic photographs of naked humans but an illustration of a naked man and a woman next to a depiction of DNA, waving to look more inviting.

    Illustrations used in the BITG message by NASA. Illustrations used in the BITG message by NASA.

    NASA scientists published the image in a study that’s part of a project called the “Beacon in the Galaxy” (BITG), whose main aim is to send a message to any intelligent alien race that could be out there.

    The "invitation" will also have a drawing of the solar system, highlighting the planet from where the message was sent from along with a world map and a list of Earth's composition and characteristics.

    It also had the details of a specific frequency should any alien want to respond to the message.

    "The updated BITG message is a set of radio signals carrying basic information about humanity and our place and time in the Milky Way galaxy," the study stated.

    According to the scientists, the "depictions of male and female human anatomy" along with the DNA as a "physical depiction of the senders of a cosmic message would certainly be of compelling interest" to any alien race.

    Explaining the need of the map, the study stated: "This information helps to make Earth more distinctive and provide any recipient the opportunity to understand the Earth’s surface as seen from near space."

    NASA researchers also thought that after knowing what the Earth looks like, the possible recipients of the message would be curious as to the Earth’s general composition - i.e., what composes the atmosphere and its crust.

    The scientists, however, noted that "such speculation is necessarily from a human perspective and may well not apply to intelligences which arose under other suns".



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aliens #Earth #NASA #US Space agency
    first published: May 4, 2022 08:48 pm
