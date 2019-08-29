App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA administrator declares Pluto to be a planet once again

Bridenstine, who made the statement last week, was appointed as the NASA administrator in 2018 and the move was criticised by many, given he did not come from a scientific background.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Our Solar System (Pinterest)
Our Solar System (Pinterest)

Pluto’s celestial status has always raked up a controversy. Within decades of being discovered, it was stripped of its planetary status for being too small, and fans of the tiny planet (or not) have been debating the issue since. One such fan of ‘Pluto the planet’ happens to be the current NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

He stoked the debate once again when he went public at the FIRST Robotics event in Oklahoma on August 24 and reinstated his belief that Pluto is a planet.

Aware that his statement will become the hot topic in the scientific community and enthusiasts once again for going against convention, he backed his statement saying: “Just so you know, in my view Pluto is a planet. You can write that the Nasa administrator declared Pluto a planet once again. I’m sticking by that, it’s the way I learned it and I’m committed to it.”

Close
A video clip of him making this statement was shared by meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen on Twitter.

Notably, Bridenstine’s appointment as NASA administrator in 2018 was criticised by many, given he did not come from a scientific background.

related news

Pluto was discovered in 1930 by American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh and was quickly declared the ninth planet in our solar system. Its planetary status was stripped in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union for being even “smaller than the Moon”, and it was dubbed a “dwarf planet” instead.

The status was revoked after several non-planetary celestial bodies of similar size were discovered in the same region. However, debates started once again when NASA’s scientist from the 2015 Horizons mission co-authored a paper seeking the reclassification of Pluto as a planet.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #NASA #Pluto

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.