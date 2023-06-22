Most effective ads of 2022: HUL leads on TV, Welspun makes an impact on digital

Marketing data and analyst company Kantar has released a report on most effective ads of 2022

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Advertisements by Hindustan Unilever's for Red Label tea, Shilpa Shetty endorsing Mamaearth's products and Burger King ad featuring Hrithik Roshan were the three most impactful ads last year, according to an analysis by Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company.

The company tested more than 13,000 creatives around the world in 2022. Over 10 percent or over 1,400 of those creatives were tested in India. The India report shortlisted close to 400 ads, tested across categories, markets, target groups and media channels.

In the television category, a total of eight campaigns were awarded across categories including food and beverage, personal care and services, among others. In the F&B category, Hindustan Unilever-owned tea brand Red Label's campaign won the most creative and effective ad, which was conceptualised by Ogilvy India. The ad campaign shows tea being used as an ice-breaker between two strangers in a hospital.

On digital, Welspun's quick dry towel ad that features celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan emerged as the most effective among consumers.

"Since over 50 percent of ad spends are on digital, we find that the type of ads that work better are the ones that are customised to the media platforms they are being run on. Brands cannot take their TV ad and expect it to do well on social media. While brands need to create platform-centric creatives, they need to have an integrated theme," said Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar.

Creatives for the digital medium are also a growth area for brands and will continue to be so in the future as well, the Kantar report said.

“Our research has found that the most creative and effective ads generate more than four times as much profit as those which score low on effectiveness measures," said Mohanty.

Ads with a duration of 15 seconds or less have more impact, the report added.

Mohanty also said that for consumers in rural India, ads are more effective when the ad is more focused on product and then entertainment.