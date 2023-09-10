Morocco earthquake: Shirtless man saves his PlayStation 5, pic goes viral

This was the strongest earthquake to hit Morocco in a century.

More than 2,000 people lost their lives after a powerful earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night. The quake had a magnitude of 6.8 and has left thousands of people injured as well. Pictures and videos of the devastation caused by the earthquake are doing the rounds of the internet. Amid that, a picture of a man has baffled social media users. The image showed a shirtless man with a PlayStation in his hands.

A post regarding the same was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named Oussama Larh. The picture showed a man without a shirt, wearing only a pair of shorts, with a PlayStation 5 in his hands.

“This guy left the house with his PlayStation 5 after a strong earthquake hit Morocco,” read the caption of the post.

This guy left the house with his Playstation 5 after a strong earthquake hit Morocco #earthquake#Morocco #زلزال #المغرب pic.twitter.com/9BXI8uJiZG

— Oussama Larh (@Oussazeus) September 8, 2023

Needless to say, the post went quiet viral online with close to 30 million views. It also triggered an array of reactions from social media users.

“I have been there. It was such a significant purchase it'd be extremely hard to replace. This man knows what's important!” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “You gotta save what's valuable to you. Haha.” A third user remarked, “PS5 with no t-shirt on barefoot on the concrete is insane. But I understand.”

“This man prioritizes his need, and it's that PlayStation 5,” a fourth user chimed in.

A person wrote, “Priorities.”

Meanwhile, the earthquake’s epicentre was not far from Marrakech, a popular tourist hub and economic hub. The quake is Morocco’s deadliest since 1960 when an earthquake killed over 12,000 people, according to CNN.

The United States Geological Survey has claimed that this was the strongest earthquake to hit the country in a century.