Money Heist on Netflix: Pepsi, Tiger Shroff to promote show

PepsiCo has reportedly signed an agreement with Netflix to integrate the brand with the streaming platform's wildly popular series Money Heist.

The association will integrate brand Pepsi with the Spanish show Money Heist by way of promotions across digital platforms, as per a The Economic Times report.

The deal will involve Pepsi and Netflix jointly promoting Money Heist across digital platforms, virtual fan fests, Pepsi-Money Heist beverage cans and a digital film with actor Tiger Shroff who currently endorses the cola brand, among other things, the report said, citing executives.

PepsiCo and Netflix confirmed the development, the report said.

"Money Heist and the swag of its characters fit in seamlessly with Pepsi’s brand proposition," said PepsiCo cola category lead Saumya Rathor.

Money Heist Season 5 is set to release on September 3. The show is among the most viewed on the OTT platform in India as well as globally.

While releasing the ‘Money Heist Anthem’ in India, the streaming platform jokingly tweeted, “Can we assume that 3rd September is a bank holiday?"



The fifth and the final season of the show, titled "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, will be released in two parts. The first five episodes will be released on September 3, the remainder will debut after three months on December 3.

The Spanish series, created by Alex Pina, traces two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves, led by The Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) -- one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.