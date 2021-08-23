Why Netflix expects a bank holiday on September 3

The fifth and the final season of Netflix's Money Heist, titled "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, will be released in two parts.

Netflix has announced the release of Season 5 of its Spanish-language fantasy crime series ‘Money Heist’ on September 3. While releasing the ‘Money Heist Anthem’ in India, the streaming platform jokingly tweeted, “Can we assume that 3rd September is a bank holiday?"

The fifth and the final season of the smash hit show, titled "La Casa De Papel" in Spanish, will be released in two parts. While the first five episodes will be released on September 3, the remainder will debut after three months on December 3

The Spanish series, created by Alex Pina, traces two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves, led by the enigmatic The Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) -- one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.

The show was premiered in 2017. Set in Madrid, the first two seasons of the show follows a mysterious man known as "The Professor" (Alvaro Morte) who recruits a group of eight people, who choose cities for code names, to carry out an ambitious plan of robbing the Royal Mint of Spain.

In the next two seasons, the group are forced out of hiding and find themselves preparing for a second heist, this time on the Bank of Spain, as they again deal with hostages and police forces.

The final season will see the gang being shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own.

The ensemble cast also includes Ursula Corbero (Tokyo), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra).

(With inputs from PTI)