Netflix September 2021 releases: Money Heist, Lucifer, Sex Education and more

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) | Coming on September 3 | Netflix is bringing the fifth and the final season of "La Casa De Papel", a Spanish heist crime drama television series. So far, the series has traced two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Into the Night | Coming on September 8 | In this series, passengers and crew aboard a hijacked overnight flight scramble to outrace the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali | Coming on September 9 | From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali's extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Lucifer | Coming on September 10 | In the sixth and final season, bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Kate | Coming on September 10 | Slipping a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Schumacher | Coming on September 15 | Schumacher is an upcoming documentary film about the German Formula One racing driver Michael Schumacher. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Sex Education | Coming on September 17 | The third season of Sex Education, a British comedy-drama television series about an insecure teenager Otis and his mother, a sex therapist, is coming in September. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Ankahi Kahaniya | Coming on September 17 | As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)

Crime Stories: India Detectives | Coming on September 22 | Cameras following Bengaluru police on the job offer a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)