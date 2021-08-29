MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

Netflix September 2021 releases: Money Heist, Lucifer, Sex Education and more

Streamer Netflix is finally bringing the first part of the fifth and final season of its Spanish-language fantasy crime series ‘Money Heist’ on September 3. But this is not it. The online streaming service is bringing many more original series and movies in the month of September. Take a look.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) | Coming on September 3 | Netflix is bringing the fifth and the final season of "La Casa De Papel", a Spanish heist crime drama television series. So far, the series has traced two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Into the Night | Coming on September 8 | In this series, passengers and crew aboard a hijacked overnight flight scramble to outrace the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali | Coming on September 9 | From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali's extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Lucifer | Coming on September 10 | In the sixth and final season, bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Kate | Coming on September 10 | Slipping a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Schumacher | Coming on September 15 | Schumacher is an upcoming documentary film about the German Formula One racing driver Michael Schumacher. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Sex Education | Coming on September 17 | The third season of Sex Education, a British comedy-drama television series about an insecure teenager Otis and his mother, a sex therapist, is coming in September. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Ankahi Kahaniya | Coming on September 17 | As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Crime Stories: India Detectives | Coming on September 22 | Cameras following Bengaluru police on the job offer a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan | Coming on September 22 | In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America. (Image: Screenshot/Netflix)
Tags: #Entertainment #Netflix #Slideshow
first published: Aug 29, 2021 02:03 pm

