Mobile World Congress 2019: The 5G smartphone revolution is in full force at Barcelona

The 5G revolution is well underway at the Mobile World Congress. Leading smartphone manufacturers are delivering revolutionary handsets that can tap into the true potential of 5G.

Xiaomi, LG, Huawei, and other industry players have already begun touting their 5G smartphones. With releases few and far between, here’s a list of all 5G smartphones unveiled at MWC 2019 (Prototypes phones without specs sheets aren’t included in this list).

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone that unfolds into a tablet. When folded the Mate X uses a 6.6-inch OLED display that can be unfolded into an 8-inch Android tablet. The Mate X uses a Balong 5000 5G modem paired with the Kirin 980 processor and a 4500 mAh battery capacity. This 5G handset features 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and is priced at €2299 (Rs 1,85,624 approx).

LG announced the V50 ThinQ as the company’s first 5G handset. One of the major aspects that sets the V50 ThinQ apart from its predecessor is the Snapdragon 855 chipset with the X50 5G modem. The phone Qualcomm chip enables connection to WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. This phone also features a new vapour cooling chamber and can be paired with a detachable screen. LG is calling it Dual Screen.

Considering most 5G handsets cross the $1000 mark, the Mi Mix 3 at $700 seems to offer excellent value for money. The Mi Mix 3 5G variant packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with the X50 5G modem.

This particular handset released about a week before the Mobile World Congress 2019, but Samsung couldn’t resist showing off their 5G S10 variant in Barcelona. The Galaxy S10 5G model shares near identical specs as the Galaxy S10 Plus apart from its massive 4,500 mAh battery capacity and 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

S10 5G handsets with the Qualcomm 855 chipset will feature the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, while the handsets with the Exynos 9820 chipset will sport the 5G compliant Exynos Modem 5100.

Perhaps a surprise entry to the list, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 855 chipset with the X50 5G modem. Chinese telecommunications equipment company ZTE also claims to have developed a unique antenna in the Axon 10 pro that improves the signal on 3G and 4G networks.

Another surprise entry to this list, the Power Max P8100S is a foldable smartphone. Energizer packs a 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution on the outside and an 8.1-inch display with Full HD+ resolution on the inside of the Power Max P8100S.Other features of the phone include a dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors, a 24-megapixel selfie camera, the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, and a massive 10,000 mAh battery capacity. Another interesting fact about this 5G handset is that Energizer will repair or replace the P8100S if users face any hardware or software issues in the first three years.