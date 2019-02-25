MWC 2019: LG launches V50 ThinQ smartphone with 5G and Dual Screen support

The Mobile World Congress 2019 has seen the addition of yet another 5G smartphone in the LG V50 ThinQ. To keep up with MWC’s current 5G theme, LG has released the V50 ThinQ ahead of time. The South Korean giant has also announced an attachable screen for the new V50. On the surface, you won’t notice much difference between the V50 and the V40 ThinQ from last year.

The V50 boasts an upgraded Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. The V50 is also equipped with the Snapdragon X50 modem to facilitate 5G connectivity. LG has also added a glowing 5G logo on the back of the phone that lights up whenever it connects to Sprint's 5G network. The V50 ThinQ also adds portrait mode for video.

Apart from the glass back rear cover that completely hides the camera bump, the V50 also features three Pogo pin connectors on the hollow housing adjacent to the display for the addition of a second screen. LG calls this accessory the Dual Screen, which essentially looks like a flip cover and adds a second display to the V50 ThinQ.

The Dual Screen accessory boasts a 6.2-inch FHD OLED screen with a 2160*1080p resolution. The Dual Screen is packed into a folio case and will be powered by the V50’s battery.

With 5G support and the possibility of using two screens, the possibility of overheating arises. However, LG claims that it has equipped the V50 with a new heat dissipation system to maintain internal temperature. This should ensure the performance of the V50 ThinQ doesn’t suffer.

The LG V40 ThinQ received mixed reviews across the board, and the V50 ThinQ is essentially a V40 ThinQ with a 5G modem and improved chipset. Whether or not the dual screen accessory becomes a major selling factor for the V50 is yet to be seen.