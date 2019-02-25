MWC 2019: Xiaomi launches 5G variant of Mi Mix 3 along with flagship Mi 9

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 9 and a 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3 at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2019. The Beijing-headquartered company has joined the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Oppo who unveiled 5G-ready smartphones this year. However, Xiaomi is the first company which has announced the pricing and availability of its 5G-ready smartphone.

Xiaomi stated that the Mi Mix 3 5G can be bought for 599 Euros (Rs 48,000 approximately). Except for the addition of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC along with the X50 modem, it shares the same specs as Mi Mix 3.

Xiaomi had launched the Mi Mix 3 in China for 3,299 Yuan (Rs 34,800 approximately) in October 2018. Its 5G variant has a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340*1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As stated previously, the Mi Mix 3 5G would have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC along with an X50 modem.

The non 5G variant launched last year runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Mi Mix 3 5G has a dual-camera setup both on the front and back. It sports a 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens on the rear and 24MP and 2MP selfies shooters. Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 5G is a bezel-less phone, and the company has opted for a slider mechanism for its front cameras. The phone has 3,200 mAh battery and runs on Android 9 on top of MiUi 10 skin.

The company also launched its flagship device called the Mi 9. The Mi 9 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ display and has a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the smartphone.

The Mi 9 has a 3,300mAh battery which supports 27W fast charging. The phone also supports 20W super-fast wireless charging. In terms of camera, the phone has a triple camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and 12MP 2x telephoto lens. The front camera is a 20MP lens embedded in a water-drop style notch. The phone has been priced at 449 Euros and currently available in China and Spain.