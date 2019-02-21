Xiaomi Mi 9 launched with Snapdragon 855 SoC in 3 variants : Price, specifications and availability

Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi 9. Xiaomi’s latest flagship is loaded with new features and a price tag that will make the flagships of 2019 quiver. The Mi 9 is being released alongside Xiaomi's recording-breaking 20W wireless charger. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi’s latest flagship –

1. 6GB of RAM & 64GB of Storage2. 6GB of RAM & 128GB of Storage

3. 12GB of RAM & 256GB of Storage (Explorer Edition)

All versions of the Mi 9 are powered by Qualcomm’s latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Mi 9 starts at 2,999 yuan (Approx. Rs 32,000) for the 6GB /128GB model and goes all the way up to 3,999 yuan (Approx. Rs 42,000) for the 12GB /256GB transparent variant. Considering smartphone prices are at an all-time low in Chinese markets; you may see a slight increase in pricing of the Mi 9 when the phone hits international markets.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Camera

Xiaomi has adopted a triple rear camera setup on the Mi 9 with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, primary 48-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle lens, while the flash module is placed behind the glass on the back of the phone. The phone feature Electronic Image Stabilisation and features 4K video capture at 60fps. Up front the Mi 9 houses a 20MP camera in the tear-drop notch with HDR support.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has an impressive 107 DxOMark overall rear camera score, beating out the likes of the Pixel 3, iPhone XS Max, Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6T.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Design & Display

The Mi 9 Explorer Edition tends to stand out as a phone of the future with its transparent back. While the black variant of the phone is the least impressive, as the blue and purple variants feature a holographic spectrum that shifts colour depending on which angle, you’re looking at the phone from.

The front of the Mi 9 is fitted with the latest Gorilla Glass 6, while the entire back glass is curved. The phone also features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display sourced from Samsung.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Power

The Mi 9 features a second-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, which isn’t just fast but gives you access to other configurable shortcuts when held down. The Mi 9’s 3300 mAh battery capacity is definitely on the lower end, but the latest Snapdragon 7nm chip offers impressive power efficiency.

The Mi 9 comes with a 27W fast charger, which can fully charge the phone in little over an hour. The phone also supports super-fast wireless charging up to 20W, which is usually seen in wired fast chargers.