Couple skips catering service, orders McDonald's meal for guests at their wedding

A couple in Toronto in Canada decided to opt against hiring a catering service and instead ordered large number of McDonald's meals for their guests at their wedding.

The couple, who were identified as Izzy Barreto and her then-boyfriend Justin, got married on October 15, 2022 and the entire cost for the food at the wedding amounted to Rs 60,000. The couple ordered for 150 portions of fries fries, 100 pieces of chicken and 100 double cheeseburgers from UberEats.

As per a report published in The Mirror, Barreto said that they wanted a wedding in which the guests could take the food home and were certain that they would not have too much of an issue eating a McDonald's meal, after drinking the previous night.

"A lot of people stick to traditions to make other people happy, such as their guests or family, but it’s your wedding day so do whatever makes you happy," Barreto said.

Additionally, the couple also decided to not cut a traditional wedding cake and instead chose to buy a cheese board. Later, Barreto shared the story of her wedding on TikTok and received praise for the idea.

"If there are no burgers at my wedding, I don’t want it," a user wrote.

"This is actually brilliant; I need MC Donald’s diet Coke and some chicken nuggets," another user wrote.

"We did junior chickens and McDoubles from McDonald’s, and the venue provided porchetta/poutine - it was perfect," a third user wrote.

