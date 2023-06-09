English
    McDonald's ad features love story brewing between customer and woman staff, faces backlash

    The new McDonald's ad, featuring a possible love story brewing between man and woman, generated a lot of critical responses as many questioned the idea behind it.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
    McDonalds

    In the new McDonald's ad, both the man and the woman make eye contact and the ad shows how there might be a love story brewing between the two. (Photo credit: Screengrab from youtube.com/@McDonaldsIndiaOfficial).

    Innovation has always been a key part of fast food chain McDonald's attracting customers to visit their outlets around the world.

    However, sometimes company strategies, particularly in aspects such as advertisements, can lead to criticism among the public. Recently, McDonald's shared an ad on their social media platforms which showed a man buying a meal and a woman staff member handing over the food to him.

    Both the man and the woman make eye contact and the ad shows how there might be a love story brewing between the two. A few seconds later, after eating his food, he can be seen standing again in the queue to meet the woman and initiate a conversation.


    "Sometimes, the greatest love stories start with the tiniest things – a glance, a smile, a meal. Watch this unusual date and find out how a meal can give you #MoreForLess at just Rs.179! Visit a McDonald’s near you and get McVeggie Meals @ Rs.179," McDonald's wrote in their tweet with the video.


    The ad generated a lot of critical responses as many questioned the idea behind making the ad.

    First Global Chairperson and Managing Director Devina Mehra replied to the ad on Twitter, asking who was behind its approval.


    Few others, too, were critical of the idea expressed in the ad.

    "This is outrageous and disgusting beyond words
    1. You are inviting your customers to hit on your employees
    2. Creating potentially unsafe workplace for your female employees
    3. Objectifying your female staff for profit by suggesting your customers can flirt and find a date here," one user wrote.

    "McDonald's ad encouraging customers to flirt with the employees," another user wrote.

    The ad come around the same when Zomato also received criticism for their recent ad that featured a character from Lagaan "Kachra". The ad tried to convey the importance of not wasting food, but instead led to backlash over its depiction.

    first published: Jun 9, 2023 12:47 pm