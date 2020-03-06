App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra govt renames Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

There have been long-drawn demands to rename the industrial city of Aurangabad itself to Sambhaji Nagar, which was also initiated by the Shiv Sena

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra government on March 5 gave its nod to rename Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport, who succeeded famous Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on March 5, which was presided by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The formal renaming will take place after the Union Civil Aviation Ministry approves it.

Commenting on the decision, Shiv Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Sena-Congress-NCP alliance) is “committed to fulfilling promises it has made to the Maharashtrians”.

Close

Thackeray informed the media that the resolution to name the airport situated in the Chikhalthana area of Aurangabad after Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son was passed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

related news

There have been long-drawn demands to rename the industrial city of Aurangabad itself to Sambhaji Nagar, which was also initiated by the Shiv Sena years ago.

Notably, prior to this, two other airports were renamed by the Maharashtra government. The Mumbai Airport was renamed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport while the one located in Kolhapur was named after Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj – the younger son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and half-brother of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Another airport coming up in Pune — Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje International Airport — is being named after the Maratha ruler.

(With agency inputs)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Aurangabad #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj #Maharashtra Government

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.