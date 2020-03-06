Maharashtra govt renames Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

The Shiv Sena-ruled Maharashtra government on March 5 gave its nod to rename Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport, who succeeded famous Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on March 5, which was presided by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The formal renaming will take place after the Union Civil Aviation Ministry approves it.

Commenting on the decision, Shiv Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Sena-Congress-NCP alliance) is “committed to fulfilling promises it has made to the Maharashtrians”.

Thackeray informed the media that the resolution to name the airport situated in the Chikhalthana area of Aurangabad after Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son was passed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

There have been long-drawn demands to rename the industrial city of Aurangabad itself to Sambhaji Nagar, which was also initiated by the Shiv Sena years ago.

Notably, prior to this, two other airports were renamed by the Maharashtra government. The Mumbai Airport was renamed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport while the one located in Kolhapur was named after Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj – the younger son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and half-brother of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Another airport coming up in Pune — Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje International Airport — is being named after the Maratha ruler.

(With agency inputs)