Top places in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore for a grand Onam sadya

Onam saadya by South Side Mumbai. Onam will be from August 20-31.

Onashamsakal. The highlight of Onam, from August 20-31 this year, is undoubtedly the grand Malayali feast aka the Onasadya. The all-vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf is a true celebration of the harvest season and a showcase of seasonal ingredients. It also caters to all our senses and taste notes — sweet, sour, spicy and salty. Typically, a sadya consists of 23 to 30 items that include everything from curries and pickles to banana chips and payasam. It’s also very precise with designated spots for every dish on the leaf — the right side of the leaf holds the side dishes such as thoran, pachadi, elisheri, etc., while the left is reserved for pickles, chips, pappadam and banana.

Here’s a quick guide to restaurants, cloud kitchens and home cooks serving sadya in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. A few come with takeaway options as well:

MUMBAI

South Side Mumbai

You can never go wrong with a meal from South Side Story. The sadya here comes from passionate home chef Sarada Krishnan who’s curated a menu of vegetarian options with recipes passed down generations. On offer are rasakalan, olan, matan elisheri, mangakari, kootukari, mix-veg thoran, and many other delicacies. The meal comes neatly packed in a box with a banana leaf.

Price: Rs 1,200 plus delivery

Date: August 29 (only lunch)To book, call: +91 9967090022

NairOnFire

The unsadya from this delivery kitchen has an array of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that are finger-lickingly good. This year they have added some dishes made with super foods to the array of traditional dishes. Highlights include nellicka and cucumber pachadi, moringa ela pulisseri, drumsticks sambar, paveka theeyal, olan, payaru curry, black rice payasam, pazha nurukku, chicken perattu, etc. The meal comes boxed with a banana leaf.

NairOnFire non-vegetarian sadya

Price: Rs 1,795

Dates: August 20, August 26, August 27, August 29To book, call: + 91 93240 59522 /Online: thrivenow.in

Onam Sadhya Meal Box by The St. Regis Mumbai

Looking for a luxurious sadya at home? Dial Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels. The sadya meal box comes loaded with over 20 delicacies, each symbolising abundance and prosperity. Highlights include the coconut ghee rice, Malabar parotta and the payasams: ada pradaman and pal payasam.

Price: Rs 2,550 per box (suffices two people)

Dates: August 28 & 29To book, call: +91 2261628422

Grand Hyatt, Santacruz

Onam sadya at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Fine-dining meets traditional fare at this sadya curated by Mumbai-based home chef Marina Balakrishnan of Oottupura. Expect an array of traditional dishes from Marina’s hometown Thalassery in North Malabar. The 30 dishes, which includes vendakka kichadi, beetroot pacchadi, red rice, ada pradaman, olan, kaya varatha, will be served on a banana leaf in an authentic setting. There will also be a special Kathakali dance performance.

Price: Rs 3,700 all-inclusive per person, including red and white wine

Date: August 27To book, call: +91 7045950135

Onam Sadhya thali at Kebab Korner at Intercontinental Marine Drive

Pazham pradhaman at Onam sadhya thali at Kebab Korner at Intercontinental

If the thought of eating from a banana leaf intimidates you, then head to the Kekab Korner. Here the sadya is served on a thali with unlimited repeats. There are 25 different items to relish and palada pradhaman to end the meal on a sweet note.

Price: Rs 1,600+ taxes

Date: August 20-31To book, call: 022 6639 9999

Just Kerala

This popular restaurant in Andheri will be serving 27 items, including a range of pachadis, rasam, thoran and payasam. You can add chicken, mutton or prawn dishes to your sadya at an additional cost. The setting is elegant and the food never fails.

Price: Rs 1,300

Dates: August 29To book, call: 89289 87146

Vannu Tinnuka

Sadya from Vannu Tinnuka.

This sadya from home chef Reshma holds 15 items. The star is the sambar made using a special spice mix from Calicut. The avial, pepper rasam and beetroot pachadi are other stellar dishes on the menu.

Price: Rs 1,199 per meal box (serves 2)

Dates: August 27 and September 1 lunch.To book, call: 9819875010.

DELHI

Mahabelly

Everyone’s favourite Malayali restaurant in Delhi is all set to serve one of the most wholesome and delicious Onam sadyas ever. Expect the regular bestsellers and then some more - a delectable apple kichadi and ulli theeyal. Wash it all down with jaggery payasam and milk payasam. There is also a takeaway option.

Price: Rs 1,350 for dine in. Rs 1,150 for takeaway. Rs 1,550 for delivery

Date: August 28 dinner, August 29-31st lunch, dinner

Address: Delhi, Gurgaon, SonipatTo book, call: 090179 06907

Sanadige

Every year, Sanadige marks Onam with a special sadya. This year, too, there’s an elaborate feast with over 25 items and a range of payasams. Non-vegetarians can add some tantalising fish or chicken dishes to the leaf at an extra coast. It promises to be finger-licking good.

Price: Rs 1,399 per person

Date: August 28-31, lunch & dinnerTo book, call: 011-40507777

Dakshin, Sheraton New Delhi

Onam Saadya, Dakshin, Sheraton New Delhi.

Brace yourself for an elaborate feast in a beautiful traditional setting at Dakshin. The meal will have all the sadya superstars including a stellar sambar, peppery rasam with kuthari choru.

Date: August 20-31st lunch and dinner

Price: Rs 2,400 plus taxes onwards per personTo book, call: +91 9205909854

Padmanabham Restaurant

This south Indian vegetarian restaurant is popular for its sadya which is simply lip-smacking. It packs everything from sambar and avial to pachadi and kalan. When you're done eating your way through the numerous curries and accompaniments, there are delicious payasams to round up the meal.

Price: Rs 789, plus taxes

Date: August 28-29To book, call: 08882500500

Zambar

This popular south Indian restaurant is back with its annual Onam sadya. Expect a lavish spread of over 25 delicious dishes in an experiential setting. There is also a takeaway option.

Price: Rs 1,400 per person

Date: August 28, 29, 30To book, call: 01244665639

BANGALORE

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

Kappa Chakka Kandhari Onasadhya. Photo courtesy Balakrishnan

This award-winning restaurant is known to serve the most sumptuous and authentic sadya in Bangalore and Chennai. This year the specially curated meal comprises 26 traditional vegetarian dishes prepared by cooks from Kerala. Highlights include the payasams: ada pradhaman, palada, chakka pradhaman and parippu payasam. For those who want to eat in the comfort of their homes, there is a Meal in A Box option, too. Each box serves five persons and comes in stainless containers and a hot case to keep your festive meal fresh and delicious.

Price: Rs 1,190 (Inc taxes) per head. Feast In a Box priced at Rs 5,750 (inclusive of taxes)

Dates: August 28-29 for lunchTo book, log on to www.kckonam.com

Also available in Chennai

Karavalli, Gateway Hotel

This is one sadya most Malayalis in the city look forward to. The outdoor seating lit-up at night with fairy lights, a beautiful flowing stream, and lush green plants add to the experience. The sadya this year will be a feast of 24 dishes all carved from ingredients sourced from Kerala. Non-vegetarians can add delectable Alappuzha Meen Curry, Neitha Kori and appam to the meal at an extra cost.

Price: Rs 2,400 plus taxes per person

Date: August 29, lunch 11.30-3.30 pmTo book, call: 080666 04545

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Onam spread at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Executive Chef Somasundaram has prepared a sumptuous buffet spread brimming with Onam delicacies such as Inji Puli, Parippu, Olan, Kalan, Erissery, Cabbage Thoran, Avial, Sambar, and Ela Ada and others. The setting will have pookalam (fresh floral arrangement) and servers in traditional attire.

Price: Rs 1,400 per person, plus taxes

Date: August 29-31, lunch, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pmTo book, call: +91 95139 44520

Hyatt Centric MG Road

Onam sadya at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore.

Relish this meticulously curated sadya that brings together a medley of timeless dishes such as the delightful Sarkara Upperi and the tangy puliinji. Allow your taste buds to dance as you savour iconic dishes like Manga curry, Avial, Olan, Erissery, Kootu curry Thoran, Parippu, and Pachadi. For those with a preference for non-vegetarian can order the succulent Meen Pollichathu and the flavourful Nadan Kozhi Varuthathu. To conclude the feast, there is the delicately sweetened Palada, richly flavoured Parippu Pradhaman and fruity Pazham Pradaman.

Price: Veg meal for Rs 899 plus taxes, non-veg meal for Rs 1,099 plus taxes

Date: August 29, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pmTo book, call: 9591510193 or visit www.hyattrestaurants.com

Vembanad The Paul

The Onam sadya at Vembanad features a mouth-watering array of traditional dishes that capture the essence of this joyous festival. Apart from the sambar and the thorans, payasams are an all time favourite here. The sadya is also available for takeaway.

Price: Rs 1,749 plus taxes for dine in and takeaway. Payasam takeaway: Rs 999, plus taxes

Date: August 29To book, call: 080 404 777 77

No. 10 Fort Cochin

This seafood restaurant serves a homemade style Onam sadya with all the popular dishes served on a banana leaf. There are three types of payasams – parippu payasam, ada payasam, semiya payasam. Additionally you can order any of the non-vegetarian dishes at an extra cost.

Price: Rs 800

Dates: August 28-31To book, call: 0777787600