Healthy makhanas: From kheer to chaat, chefs whip up delicious treats with fox nuts

Power-packed and highly nutritious, makhanas make for an ideal snacking option as they come with a long list of health benefits

Think of makhanas or fox seeds and fasting traditional sweet savoury – kheer comes to the mind. But, actually, this power-packed, highly nutritious ingredient makes for an ideal snacking option as it comes with a long list of health benefits. Often called as fox nuts, they have the goodness of protein, potassium, carbohydrates, fibre, minerals, iron and zinc. These essential nutrients make it a perfect go to healthy snack.

If you are tired of having makhanas the same old way every day, here's a twist. Try the coco chilli makhana chaat or the delicious ladoos and a fish delicacy prepared exclusively for you by India's top chefs. All of these are easy to make, and loaded with nutrition makhanas are known for.

Foxnut Crusted Crisp Indian Salmon, Summer Citrus Vinaigrette and Greens Salad

By Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Hotels and WelcomHotels

Ingredients:

For fish marination: Indian Salmon fillet, 6 pieces; Kashundi mustard paste, 10 gm; Garlic paste, 15 gm; Lemon juice, 10 ml; Apple cider vinegar, 5 ml; Salt, To taste; Egg, 3; Foxnut flour, 30 gm; Refined flour, 30 gm; Cracked foxnut, 30 gm; Thar Spice Mix; Resham Patto chili flakes (Or Kashmiri Chili Flakes), 5 gm; Toasted white sesame seeds, 2 gm; Black sesame seeds, 2 gm; Garlic powder, 2 gm; Ginger powder, 2 gm; Cinnamon powder, 2 gm; Fennel powder, 3 gm; All spice powder, 1 gm

Salad: Arugula (or Any red leaf summer lettuce), 30 gm; Sweet lime/pomelo/grapefruit, 30 gm; Feta cheese, 15 gm; Dill, 5 gm; Microgreens to garnish

Salad dressing: Mustard oil, 10 ml; Vinegar, 10 ml; Salt, To taste; Pepper, To taste

Method:

Fish preparation: Clean and pat dry fish fillets / Add mustard, garlic paste, lemon juice, vinegar, salt and 1 tsp of the spice mix in a bowl. Add the fish fillets and let it marinate for 15 minutes / In a separate bowl, beat egg, add in Foxnut and refined flour and make a semi-thick batter / Dip the fish fillet into the batter and coat with cracked fox nut on a platter / Bake at 175°C for 8-10 mins or Fry at 160°C for 7-8 mins till crisp golden crust is formed / Serve hot with side summer salad and mustard dip.

Salad preparation: Cut Cherry tomatoes in halves and cut round slices of sweet lime/pomelo / Clean and process the lettuce leaves / Mix all ingredients in a salad bowl / In a separate bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar salt and pepper thoroughly to make an emulsion.

Assembly: Pour the dressing over the salad. Garnish with microgreens and edible flowers and serve with Foxtail crusted.

Chef’s tips: Air Fry/ Deep Fry the fish till extra crisp outer texture / Adjust quantity of spice mix according to your palate / Use Foxnut as coating along with foxnut flour for great taste and extra crisp texture.

Mulberry Chaat with Chilli Makhana

By Chef Nishant Choubey, Consulting Chef

Ingredients: Mulberry, 300 gm; Makhana, 100gm; Ghee, 1 tsp; Chili powder, 2 tbsp; Cherry tomato, 40 gm; Garlic slices, a few; Peanuts, 40 gm; Lemon juice, 1/4 tsp; Tamarind sauce, 4tsp; Palm sugar, 2 tsp; Soya sauce, 1 tsp; Chaat masala, a bit; Quinoa bhel, 40gm; Fresh coriander, 20 gm; Fresh red chili, a few; Sweet potato, 20 gm; Salt, 1/2 tsp

Method: Gently wash fresh mulberries (shahtoot) in cold water / Cook tamarind sauce with palm sugar, chili powder and dash of soya sauce / Reduce it till it is transformed into a sauce texture / Add salt to taste / Boil sweet potatoes and cut them into cubes / Heat a pan and add ghee. Once hot, add Makhana and toss them with chili powder and salt / Toss mulberries, chili makhana, quinoa bhel, sweet potato, garlic slices, chopped chilies, fresh coriander, crushed peanuts, lemon juice and chat masala into a bowl / Dress it with tamarind sauce / Serve chilled, garnished with fresh coriander, lemon wedges and a few fresh red chili.

Makhana and Mewa Laddoo

By Simran Singh Thapar, Executive Chef, The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Ingredients: Ghee (Clarified butter), ½ cup; Makhana, ½ cup; Atta (Whole wheat flour), 1 cup; Khand (Muscovado sugar), 1 cup; Kaju (Cashewnuts), 1 tbsp; Badam (Almonds), 1 tbsp; Magaj (Melon seeds), 1 tbsp; Elaichi powder (Cardamom powder), 1 tsp; Saunth powder (Ginger powder), 1 tbsp

Method: Take a heavy bottom pan and heat Ghee in it. Add makhana and fry until it roasts and becomes crisp, golden brown in colour. Remove the makhana from the pan and switch off the heat. Grind the makhana in a grinder for a coarse powder. Retain the powder in a bowl / Grind the dry fruits: Kaju, Badam, Magajand grind to a coarse texture / In the same heavy bottom pan with the ghee, put it to flame again and add atta to the pan. Keep roasting the atta on low to medium heat (changing setting when pan tends to get very hot). Continue roasting atta until it changes colour and gives a nutty aroma. Keep stirring carefully to avoid burning / When the atta is well roasted, add makhana and ground nuts to it. Add elaichi and saunth powder to it. Mix all the ingredients well and allow the mixture to cool down / When the mixture is slightly cool add khand in it. Mix them well and then take small portions and shape each portion into ladoos / Serve ladoo with warm milk at breakfast or as a snack anytime.

Fox Seed Coco Chili Chaat

By Chef Nitin Pal Singh, Consulting Chef

Ingredients: Fox seeds, 50 gm; Apple (small dices), 30 gm; American Corn Kernels, 20 gm; Red bell pepper (small dice), 15 gm; Yellow bell pepper (small dice), 15 gm; Onion (chopped), 30 gm; Mint leaves, 10-12; Coconut milk, 60 ml; Breakfast sugar, 20 gm; Cherry tomato halves, 20 gm; Lemon juice, 1 tsp; Kafir leaves fine julienne, 2 nos; Mint sprig, 1; Salt, to taste; Red chili (chopped), 5 gm; Desi ghee, 10 ml

Method: Heat Desi ghee in a cast iron wok and saute the Fox Nuts for one minute or until golden and keep aside

For dressing: Add coconut milk, lemon juice, sugar, mint leaves, kafir lime leaves, red chili, salt in a bowl and mix well / In another bowl, add fox nuts, apple, corn kernels, bell peppers, cherry tomato and onion, mix well. Now pour the dressing evenly and mix / Remove in a serving bowl and garnish with sprig of mint and serve.