G20 Summit Delhi: From metro services to food deliveries, what's allowed, what's not

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Delhi police has outlined a series of restrictions, including the suspension of all online delivery and commercial services during the event. The global event is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan. Let us take a look at what will be affected and what not. Read here.

Flights

The Delhi Airport has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM). A notice, no landing or take-off for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airline operators, and general aviation flights (non-scheduled charter flights) will be allowed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport while the summit is underway. However, scheduled flights by scheduled operators will be allowed to operate normally. Special flights for the G20 summit will also be allowed to operate, as per the notice. The plan of special flights of G20 dignitaries and their associated flights have been shared with Air Traffic Control (AIC), the notice said. Safdarjung Airport will remain closed during this time, except for the IAF helicopters which may be deployed on emergency Or VVIP duties, and BSF/IAF helicopters utilized by the National Security Guard (NSG) providing immediate backup support, according to a News18 report.

Traffic

There may be certain traffic regulations in and around New Delhi from September 7 till September 11. Outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48). Government employees, media personnel, medical practitioners and para-medics will be allowed to use their private and government vehicles in the Controlled Zone. Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, and waste management for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in New Delhi District will be allowed after verification. Entry into Supreme Court Metro station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11pm on September 10. App-based taxis will be allowed with passengers with valid ID cards/tickets.

Essential services

All medical shops, grocery outlets, milk booths, vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. Read here.

No cloud kitchen, food deliveries

All cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food delivery, and commercial delivery services will be shut for three days in the New Delhi district, news agency PTI reported.

“We can't allow cloud kitchen and food delivery services. Internet delivery companies such as Amazon and Flipkart will also not be allowed to operate in the controlled zone. Delivery executives can take medicines and essential items,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav during a press conference.

Metro services

The Delhi police have requested people to make maximum use of metro services. However, entry into Supreme Court Metro station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10. ''There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from at Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations,'' stated Delhi police.